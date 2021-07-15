Advertise
Daily storm chances with higher rain coverage next week

Each day through Sunday brings a 30-40% chance of rain
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we round out the workweek we anticipate more shower and thunderstorm activity than we saw yesterday, but neither today nor tomorrow will be a washout.

Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.(WSFA 12 News)

We’re looking at roughly a 40-50% chance of rain each afternoon and evening, which is not too much higher than a normal mid-July day in Central Alabama!

When it’s not raining it will be partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Daytime highs will be around 92-93 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

We still recommend outdoor plans for the weekend as rain chances will be relatively low. There will be plenty of dry weather each day with no indication of rain chances exceeding 30-40%. Saturday’s rain coverage may end up being 20-30%.

As we head into next week, a frontal boundary will push in from the north. This will enhance rain chances and bring down high temperatures a bit for the Monday-Wednesday period. It won’t rain all day long, but there will be rain and scattered storms.

Daily rain chances through the end of next week.
Daily rain chances through the end of next week.(WSFA 12 News)

For now we’ve capped coverage at 60% during that stretch, but those values could be increased further.

Before that stretch, we’ll have more days in the low and mid-90s this weekend. With our normal high this time of year standing at 93°, this forecast isn’t unusual...it’s just a bit hotter than where we’ve been.

It will be hot through Sunday.
It will be hot through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Peak heat indices through Sunday afternoon will head for the upper 90s to around 100 degrees courtesy of the muggy conditions sticking around.

