Human trafficking suspect arrested in Montgomery

Robbie McCall has been arrested by Montgomery police and charged with human trafficking.
Robbie McCall has been arrested by Montgomery police and charged with human trafficking.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a man with two counts of human trafficking.

Robbie McCall, 34, of Montgomery, was taken into custody after an investigation determined the trafficking took place in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway.

According to court documents, McCall is accused of forcing two victims, including a 17-year-old, to perform sexual acts for his financial gain. The crimes are said to have occurred between July 4-10.

McCall is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $120,000.

