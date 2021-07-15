Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County investigators are currently trying to determine what led a man to shoot and kill his wife before taking his own life.

It happened in the Wicksburg community.

Family members became concerned after the victim failed to pickup her two young children. Law enforcement was contacted who were able to get into the home.

No additional details are available at this time.

