Man charged with kidnapping woman, 2 children in Prattville

Johnny Rudolph is charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.
Johnny Rudolph is charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRATTVILEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a man with kidnapping a woman and two children.

Johnny Rudolph is charged with three counts of domestic violence and three counts of kidnapping.

Officials say he hit and strangled a woman at an apartment complex then took the woman and two children against their will and held them at gunpoint.

Investigators say he later dropped them off in Lowndes County where they contacted authorities.

