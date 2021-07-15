More Alabama school systems provide students’ basic supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more school systems in central Alabama are taking the stress out of back-to-school shopping for area parents.

Both the Montgomery Public Schools and Alexander City Schools systems now say they’ll be providing some of their students’ basic supplies for the upcoming academic year.

The news follows recent announcement by both Autauga and Elmore County school systems of a similar nature.

MPS said it will make sure each student has supplies such as paper, pencils, markers, notebooks and crayons to start off with.

“We wanted to lighten the load for parents heading into the school year,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS superintendent. “We know that many are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID, and we are glad to be able to provide some assistance.”

MPS stressed this is a one-time distribution and that parents will be responsible for replenishing the supplies as the year goes on. They also encourage parents to check with their schools for any specific supplies, especially for elective classes, that may need to be purchased.

In Alex City, schools are set to use funds from the federal government to buy all core school supplies for students from Pre-K all the way through 12th grade.

Some schools in the system have already released their supply lists and ACS is encouraging any parents who have already picked up items from those lists to either return them, use them at home or hold them to restock their kids’ needs through the year.

Friday marks the start of Alabama’s sales tax holiday, which offers parents the ability to stock up on not just school supplies but other items like clothing, diapers and even some electronic devices. The holiday runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.