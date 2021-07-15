Nominate a family for Families of the Year Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is accepting nominations for the 33rd annual Families of the Year Awards.

Nominations will be accepting through Sept. 17.

Families chosen by the Selection Committee will be recognized at an annual Families of the Year Awards Ceremony.

To nominate a family, fill out the form on the Family Guidance Center of Alabama website.

Criteria:

Family Teamwork- Working together in everyday tasks or special challenges such as family crisis, household chores, and family outings.

Individual Growth- Helping each other accomplish personal goals in such areas as education, sports, friendship, careers, and special interests.

Family Involvement- Participation in community activities such as church, volunteering, youth activities, athletics, organizations, or other activities.

Rules of Eligibility:

Traditional families, step-families, single parent, and adopted families are eligible for nomination;

Nominated families must live in Central/South Alabama OR the Birmingham area;

Family members need not live under the same roof, but must function as a family, demonstrating the listed criteria;

Nominators may nominate only one family per year; and

Nominated families must agree to the publicity release.

