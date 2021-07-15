‘Police activity’ closes ramp to AL 143, Millbrook/Coosada exit

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ramp to Alabama 143 from Interstate 65 northbound is closed, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says police have closed the ramp after an “incident.” Details on the incident have not been released.

Viewers report a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound should take caution and considering taking an alternate exit until the ramp has been reopened.

We have reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information.

