Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
ALEA says the crash has also resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks...
2 suspects injured after multi-county police pursuit
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a gas station in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway...
Montgomery-area gas station robbed
An elevator carrying a Lee County sheriff's deputy from the second to the first floor of the...
Elevator fails, hits ground floor with Lee County deputy inside
Dayla Fistunenko is charged with murder in the death of Joylene Peacock.
18-year-old charged in Conecuh County homicide

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
Robbie McCall has been arrested by Montgomery police and charged with human trafficking.
Human trafficking suspect arrested in Montgomery
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet