The Rundown: July 16th-18th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around the River Region and bring them to you!

The Montgomery Biscuits are back in town for two sets of home series. Friday night is Montgomery Kimchi and Korean Heritage Night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits will wear specialty “Montgomery kimchi” jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Alabama Korean education and economic partnership (A-KEEP). The Biscuits will be taking on the Biloxi shuckers. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

In Auburn, you can enjoy a movie under the stars at the Samford Pool. It’s two dollars to get in, and doors open at 8 p.m. Disney Pixar’s “Onward” will be on the big screen, concessions will be available.

The Hilltop Market Day is this Saturday in Montgomery. There will be live music, cornhole, food trucks that will feature vendors and artists from across the river region. It is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free to attend.

Also happening Saturday, a “Sip, Paint & Vibe” is happening down at the riverfront in Montgomery at 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be available from multiple vendors. You can paint and listen to music from a live DJ. Tickets are $45.

In Calera, you can travel by train into the wild west! The Heart of Dixie railroad museum is hosting a Wild West Day this Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $17. Those 2-years-old and under are free.

Sunday in Millbrook, you can bring your child to meet with some of their favorite superheroes at Bon Appetit. There will be games, food, and photo ops. Tickets are $25 per child.

Below are a couple more events happening this weekend:

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

If you'd like your event to be featured on The Rundown, send an email to therundown@wsfa.com.

