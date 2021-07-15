Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Some antibody infusion treatments no longer effective against Delta strain

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are learning more about the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Early on with the antibody infusion, they really could kind of stop Covid-19 dead in it’s tracks,” Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “They could get that infusion and it would usually slow down the progression and keep them from getting super super sick.”

Willeford said some of those life saving treatments are no longer working against the Delta variant.

“The problem is that the Delta variant is just different enough that these antibodies aren’t really binding the way that they need to target it,” Willeford said. “They just aren’t meeting their target and not really controlling the Covid-19 infection the way it should be.”

He said since the Delta variant is the dominant strain across the country, some hospitals are no using antibody treatments.

“A lot of those have not been as effective against these variants,” he said. “Some of them have been pulled off the market because they are not really working the way they did early on in the pandemic.”

Willeford said the treatments were another tool in the fight against the virus, that now we don’t have as much of.

“That gives more people a chance to go on and get more severe disease,” he said.

Dr. Willeford said the treatments helped people after catching Covid-19, so now without them working as well, it is important to use preventative tools like the vaccine. He said the vaccine is the best and most effective tool we have.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a gas station in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway...
Montgomery-area gas station robbed
MPS on new school year safety
Montgomery Public Schools will have precautions for new school year
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
Police say a man apparently drowned at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13, 2021.
Police: Man apparently drowns at Troy Recreation Center

Latest News

Couples spend Valentine's Day in downtown Montgomery
Alabama places 4 cities on list of ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′
Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
Daily storm chances with higher rain coverage next week
FULL INTERVIEW: Girl's Ranch CEO talks celebration of life, memorial service
FULL INTERVIEW: Girl's Ranch CEO talks celebration of life, memorial service
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
‘Celebration of Life’ planned for Girls Ranch victims killed in I-65 crash