Troy quarterback to be counselor at Manning Passing Academy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana is one of the top summer football camps in the country.

Campers get a chance to learn from the Mannings, a family that knows all about the quarterback position, and get hands-on instruction from some of the top college quarterbacks in the country.

Troy junior quarterback Taylor Powell is lucky enough to be one of the counselors for the 25th edition of the Manning Passing Academy.

Powell was a bit surprised when he received the invitation in April.

“To be honest, it was kind of out of the blue. I was on the golf course, and then they just called me. I missed a call from Archie Manning, and he just asked me, ‘Hey, would you want to come to this camp,’ and I was like, ‘Heck, yeah, I would love to come,’” said Powell.

Troy quarterback Taylor Powell will be a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Powell will join some of the nation’s top college quarterbacks and help teach the campers all the skills and techniques of the position.

It will also give him a chance to rub elbows with Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

“I just want to soak in everything that the Mannings are able to offer from a football standpoint and a life standpoint, whether it’s learning how they prepare for games, what their off season looks like, how they interact with the receivers, details and all that stuff, and then if they talk about defenses, I’d love to learn about how they see defenses and when they come to the line,” stated Powell.

This is a cool experience for Powell. He attended the Manning Passing Academy when he was younger.

“It was good just to learn basic skills. I remember you only get to be like Peyton for like a little bit, and I remember he coached me in a sprint out to the right, how to get your shoulder downhill and that sort of thing. So that was cool,” said Powell.

Powell is entering his first season at Troy.

He transferred to the Trojans after beginning his career at Missouri.

The Manning Passing Academy runs from Thursday through Sunday at Nicholls State.

