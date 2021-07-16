Advertise
ADPH TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - To promote COVID-19 vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for people between the ages of 13 and 29.

The contest is meant to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.

To participate, contestants submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.”

All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares).

TikTok videos can be submitted between July 16 – August 6, 2021. A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card.

Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.

