Alabama jobless rate at 3.3% in June, better than US average

(WBRC)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate declined to 3.3% in June, well below the national average, as state leaders emphasized keeping the economy going amid concerns about a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday the state unemployment rate was down slightly from 3.4% in May. That’s much better than the rate of 7.7% from a year earlier, when many businesses were closed or operating at limited capacity to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Alabama is among the states that have been aggressive in keeping businesses open despite low vaccination rates and increasing illness.

“As our unemployment rate continues to drop and employers continue to fill jobs, we’re proud to celebrate the fact that Alabama is open for business,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “The drastic changes we’ve seen since last year are truly remarkable and are a testament to the dedication and work ethic of Alabamians. After months of struggling through an unprecedented pandemic, I’m proud to say that nearly 90,000 more Alabamians are working today than last year!”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.4%, Blount County at 2.5%, and Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.6%.  Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.4%, Lowndes County at 9.8%, and Perry County at 9.0%.

Here is a state map with rates:

City rates:

County rates:

