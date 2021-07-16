Advertise
Antibody test kits could help more businesses reopen

Checking for immunity to COVID-19 could help more businesses reopen.
(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Checking for immunity to COVID-19 could help more businesses reopen.

Dr. Benjamin Larimer is trying to get a feel of how many businesses want to take part in this testing.

Initially Larimer with UAB’s Department of Radiology and his team at P3 Diagnostics were hoping to push out at-home antibody testing kits for people to check their COVID-19 immunity levels. But due to delays in getting some of the components, that has been put on hold.

In the meantime, Larimer is working with local businesses to offer this type testing in a lab setting to help businesses safely re-open. Larimer tells us this type testing can give a little piece of mind to businesses and customers.

“The ability to check in on these antibody levels gives both the customers and employers and employees a little bit more of a sense of security as we all come back to more face-to-face interaction,” Larimer said.

Some health leaders say antibody testing doesn’t paint the full picture and that some of the tests aren’t accurate. But Larimer says his diagnostic test is accurate and is a reliable way to determine who is protected against the virus.

