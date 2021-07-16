Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA says the crash has also resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks...
2 suspects injured after multi-county police pursuit
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′
Robbie McCall has been arrested by Montgomery police and charged with human trafficking.
Human trafficking suspect arrested in Montgomery
Johnny Rudolph is charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.
Man charged with kidnapping woman, 2 children in Prattville
File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide

Latest News

GoFundMe set up for slain Montgomery teen
GoFundMe set up for slain Montgomery teen
Montgomery Biscuits celebrating Korean Heritage Night
Montgomery Biscuits celebrating Korean Heritage Night
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit
COVID hospitalizations in Ala. jump 113% since July 3
COVID hospitalizations in Ala. jump 113% since July 3