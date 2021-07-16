Consumers buying at pre-pandemic levels at The Shoppes at EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s tax-free weekend is in full swing, with Alabamians heading to retailers to save on back-to-school clothing and supplies. The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery said shoppers are turning out for day one of the three-day holiday.

“It has definitely been, already, an incredible Friday,” said Suzanna Edwards, the shopping center’s vice president of marketing. “A lot of our retailers have given us some great feedback, and they are prepared.”

Most school-related items from July 16-18 will be exempt from the state’s 4% sales tax, and several counties and municipalities are also participating. The Alabama Retail Association said around 325 local governments are waving taxes.

“This is really the start of the shopping season for retailers,” Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said. “Starts with back-to-school and goes all the way through the end of the year.”

Shoe stores, book shops and clothing stores tend to thrive during the tax-free holiday, according to Dennis.

“Especially for those retailers that sell the items exclusively, this is a big weekend,” she said.

The Shoppes at EastChase said consumers are out and buying at pre-pandemic levels, with sales bouncing back from the effects of COVID-19.

“In the last six months at least, we’ve had an incredible recharge,” Edwards said. “All of our retailers are trending towards 2019 sales, and many of them are actually over 2019 sales.”

Although many of the stores at the shopping development are national realtors, Edwards said the money spent still benefits the area.

“All of those tax dollars go directly back to our city, and that’s so important,” she said. “All of the employees are local, so it’s a great opportunity to support them and their business efforts.”

Some retailers, such as H&M and Dillard’s, have continued limited store hours. The Shoppes at EastChase recommends calling businesses first.

