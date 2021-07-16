County Road 12: Final 4 for ‘Best Chicken Tenders in Bama’

BRUNDIDGE AND LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - The poultry industry has a $15 billion impact on Alabama’s economy. It’s safe to say Alabamians love their chicken.

So, who makes the best chicken tenders in Alabama?

The Alabama Farmers Federation and Simply Southern TV are holding a contest to see who’s number one. It started in late May and early June when people nominated their favorites on Alfa’s Facebook page and now we’re down to the Final 4!

Two of the final four contestants, the Chicken Shack in Luverne and Crowe’s Chicken in Brundidge, are in our viewing area.

“I’ve been here since 1999,” said Patsy Gibson with Crowe’s. “You keep the recipe the same and put out a good product and the people keep coming back.”

Just about 30 miles down the road there’s another famous fryer in the final 4, the Chicken Shack in Luverne.

“Judd we opened in 1968 and haven’t strayed from what we do,” said Drew Money with the Chicken Shack. “We marinate our chicken and bread it and have been using the same ingredients all these years.”

Good tasting, and important to the state.

“The poultry business is huge in Alabama,” said Russ Durrance, the director of the poultry division for the Alabama Farmers Federation. “We are the second-largest poultry producer in the country.”

Durrance is also a judge.

“We’re looking for texture, consistency. A lot of times, it’s about moisture and obviously the sauce. To some folks, the tender is just a vessel for the sauce,” Durrance added.

It’s safe to say both the finalists sell a lot of chicken.

“About 20 boxes a week, 40-pound boxes.,” said Gibson.

“About 2,000 pounds a week,” said Money.

So, our judges will cover the state sampling tenders from the final 4, and they only have one request.

“We’re forgetting about calorie count so don’t keep track of that,” said Durrance.

Along with the Chicken Shack in Luverne and Crowe’s Chicken in Brundidge, Bobby’s restaurant in Eva, and J’s Hole in the Wall in Bryant are in the Final 4.

The winner will be announced the week of July 19th.

