Crash closes I-85 SB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is near mile marker 18. That’s between Exit 16 to Waugh and Exit 22 to Shorter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash involves a single vehicle and that the southbound lanes will remain closed “for an undetermined amount of time.”

Few other details about the crash are confirmed.

ALEA and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are urging commuters to expect delays or use an alternate route at this time.

