Food for Thought 7/15

Restaurant health inspection scores
By Mark Bullock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Waffle House (837 Taylor Rd.): 99

G & S Donuts (5800 Woodmere Blvd.): 99

Sundown (3416 Atlanta Hwy.): 98

Honey Baked Ham (2816 E. South Blvd.): 98

Low Scores

Stop and Go (4207 Norman Bridge Rd.): 84

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Cinnabon (Eastdale Mall): 86

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Hardee’s (1183 W. South Blvd.): 89

Priority items: Mold in ice machine; No sanitizer in sink

