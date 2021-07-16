GoFundMe set up for slain Montgomery teen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe account has been established for an Alabama Christian Academy student who was shot to death Monday.
Nearly 150 people have donated toward the $10,000 GoFundMe goal with the donations going to the family of 17-year-old Leiah Holmes. As of Friday morning, more than $5,500 had been raised.
Holmes died Monday after being shot in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive. A homicide investigation is ongoing.
An emotional vigil was held Tuesday at ACA where Holmes would have been a rising senior.
It’s unclear who took Leiah’s life or why. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-283.
