GoFundMe set up for slain Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe account has been established for an Alabama Christian Academy student who was shot to death Monday.

Nearly 150 people have donated toward the $10,000 GoFundMe goal with the donations going to the family of 17-year-old Leiah Holmes. As of Friday morning, more than $5,500 had been raised.

Holmes died Monday after being shot in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

An emotional vigil was held Tuesday at ACA where Holmes would have been a rising senior.

It’s unclear who took Leiah’s life or why. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-283.

