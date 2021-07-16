Advertise
Montgomery Sheriff’s Office hosting free SAT, ACT prep classes

By Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants to help students prepare for the SAT and ACT exams by offering free prep classes.

According to Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, the classes will be offered to anyone looking to boost their scores. Students will have the opportunity to practice each section of the tests, including science, math and essay writing.

”I feel It’s our responsibility to prepare our kids for the future,” Cunningham said. “These tests let them know where they are at as it relates to college or the military.”

Cunningham said the practice tests also allow them to know what they need to work on to achieve a higher score on the actual test.

”Our youth is 50 percent of our population and 100 percent of our future,” Cunningham added.

The sessions will take place at 9 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m. They will be limited to 10 participants per time slot and registration is required.

The six sessions will be offered on the following dates:

  • July 20th- Rufus A. Lewis Branch Library, located at 3095 Mobile Highway, Montgomery.
  • July 22nd- Pike Road Library, located at 9585 Vaughn Road, Pike Road.
  • July 28th- Administrative Office of the Sheriff, located at 100 South Lawrence Street, Montgomery.

For more information or to register, please contact the MSCO Administrative Division at 334-832-2515.

