More daily afternoon and evening storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our summertime pattern will hold strong today and this weekend with daily scattered shower and thunderstorm development expected.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

No one day will bring widespread rain, but there will be a scattering of showers and storms each afternoon and evening -- similar to what Thursday brought.

Coverage of rain may be at its highest during the 4-9pm window each of the next three days, but pop-ups are very much possible earlier in the afternoon as well.

Highs will be in the 90s with pop-up showers and storms this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures through Sunday will be seasonably hot around 92-94 degrees. The humidity will make each day feel like it’s around 100. Pretty much take what it felt like yesterday, copy it and paste it into the forecast for the next three days.

As we head into next week, a frontal boundary will push in from the north. This will enhance rain chances Monday and Tuesday. It won’t rain all day long either day, but scattered to numerous rain and storms are expected.

Daily rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Activity returns to a more isolated to scattered level by the second half of the week as the front essentially washes out over the Deep South.

As a result of the higher rain chances, highs will come back into the 80s for a few days next week -- something to enjoy this time of year!

It will feel like it's around 100 degrees each afternoon through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

