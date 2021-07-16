Advertise
Northbound lane of AL 97 in Montgomery County blocked after crash

The northbound lane on Alabama 97 is blocked off after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The northbound lane on Alabama 97 is blocked off after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lane on Alabama 97 is blocked off after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash happened at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

