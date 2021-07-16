Rep. Steve Clouse will leave Alabama House in 2026

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Highly regarded Alabama House Budget Chairman Steve Clouse plans to step down after one more term.

The Ozark Republican said Thursday if voters send him back to the statehouse for another four years those will be his last.

Clouse hopes to conclude his career as House speaker, replacing Rep. Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), who will retire.

“(The speaker) is basically being the manager of the Alabama House of Representatives, making committee assignments, setting times, and making sure employees are doing like they are supposed to do,” Clouse told News 4 on Thursday.

He believes he is prepared for the task.

For almost a decade, Clouse has chaired the House budget committee that is the architect of Alabama’s General Fund spending plan.

“We went through some very tough (financial) times, especially in 2013, 2014 and 2015,” Clouse recalls.

State coffers are currently in far improved shape, something Clouse credits to good fiscal management and tax collected on out-of-state internet sales.

He believes his skill set makes him well equipped to handle the demanding speaker’s duties.

“I’m prompt and organized and I’ve been with those who have not been and it causes issues,” Clouse said.

House members will choose their new leader after the November 2022 general election. Rep. Nathan Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, also wants to be speaker.

Clouse, first elected 27 years ago, does not rule out other political ventures after he leaves office in 2026, assuming he wins next year’s election.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.