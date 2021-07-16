Advertise
Samson man killed in Thursday accident

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Samson man was killed in an accident Thursday night says Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

Adkinson reported that a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Freddy Lamar Pope, 55, of Samson.

The accident happened around 8:00 PM at 18665 West Highway 52.

Troopers say Pope’s Hyundai Elantra left the road and hit several trees. Pope who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle.

ALEA State Troopers are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

