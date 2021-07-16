Widow of slain Montgomery critical care paramedic speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trey Johnson’s widow spoke for the first time Friday, and what you’re about to learn is Montgomery and the world were robbed of a very special gift.

Johnson started out as a Mobile firefighter. He then became a critical care paramedic here in Montgomery. He planned to attend AUM this fall to begin his journey to become an emergency room doctor.

Montgomery police say Johnson was shot and killed on July 4 on Vaughn Road. A suspect has been charged. Family members believe it was a road rage incident.

“Trey has made a huge impact in the community,” said Johnson’s widow Ruth Soler-Johnson.

Soler-Johnson agreed to an interview with WSFA 12 News on the condition we not ask any questions regarding the crime and the investigation.

“Trey was very selfless. He always put everyone else before himself. He would give you the shirt off his back if that’s all he had,” she said.

Johnson was 31 years old, married only a few months. and both welcomed home their newborn, a baby girl, just mere days before he died.

“We were very fortunate that that particular day we had an amazing family quality time,” said Soler-Johnson on the day of July 4.

Johnson had an astounding knowledge of all things medical and living out his passion in the field of emergency care.

“He pulled my hair,” Soler-Johnson said with a smile.

They met two years ago in one of the local hospitals in the River Region with Soler-Johnson working as a registered nurse.

“We just started teasing each other from then on and realized that we had more things in common than we realized,” she said.

Johnson’s life was not only cut short, but his widow is convinced beyond all doubt the world lost a fine physician in the making.

“He already started job shadowing with hospitalists at the local hospital to build that depth of knowledge,” she said.

Family and friends buried Johnson last weekend in Mobile. Soler-Johnson knows the day is coming when she will have that most difficult conversation with their daughter about what happened.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

For now, Soler-Johnson spends her time getting use to her new normal without her soulmate and will always wonder what could’ve been.

Johnson would have turned 32 in December.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in the Heritage Baptist Church Life Center on Perry Road in Montgomery. The service begins at 10 a.m.

