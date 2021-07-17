Advertise
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation

Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property first-degree and theft of property second-degree.
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property first-degree and theft of property second-degree.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have charged a woman after she broke into a residence and stole a firearm and vehicle last month.

Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property first-degree and theft of property second-degree.

Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Gober Road on June 11 regarding a burglary and theft of property. A complainant told police that Brooks allegedly broke into the residence, damaged electronics and household goods, stole a firearm, then fled in a vehicle belonging to a resident.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle the next day.

On Friday, Millbrook police were informed that Brooks was in custody in the custody of the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody and transported to the Millbrook Police Department where she was arrested and charged.

She is being held at the Elmore County Jail on a $17,500 bond.

