Child suffers fatal gunshot wound

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child is dead after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday.

Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff said at 5 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to a local hospital regarding a person shot. There, they found the juvenile victim who had life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead, McGriff said.

No further information could be released at this time as police continue to investigate.

