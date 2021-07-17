Crash blocking lanes on I-65 NB in Montgomery County
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the single vehicle crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
ALGO reports the crash happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery County.
According to ALEA, the northbound lanes are blocked off at this time.
Few other details about the crash are confirmed.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
