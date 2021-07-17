Crash blocking lanes on I-65 NB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the single vehicle crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

ALGO reports the crash happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery County.

Major Crash on I-65 NB @ MP 174.6 at Exit 176 AL143 in Montgomery. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/GLvhVQYYYv — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) July 17, 2021

According to ALEA, the northbound lanes are blocked off at this time.

Few other details about the crash are confirmed.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

