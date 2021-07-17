Higher rain chances over the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and thunderstorms are making their way across much of our area this evening - if you have outdoor Saturday evening plans, keep an eye on radar and have an backup option indoors.

Tomorrow will be similar to today. A few showers could hang around in the morning, then more rain and storms will arrive in the late afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout, but rain could be more widespread later in the day. Some storms could pack quite a punch with gusty wind, blinding rain and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

More showers and storms tomorrow (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures drop into the 80s next week - a treat for this time of year! However, the decrease in afternoon heat comes courteous of much more rain and cloud cover. Numerous showers and storms are expected through the middle of the week.

Higher rain chances (WSFA 12 News)

More regular, scattered activity is likely later in the week with temperatures returning to the low 90s.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

