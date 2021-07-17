Advertise
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 6:25 a.m. near the 133 mile marker, three miles north of Greenville, when a 2009 GMC Sierra left the roadway, traveled into the median and overturned.

A passenger in the car, Jose Lorenzo Reyes, 69, of Columbia, Maryland, was taken to the hospital where he later died. ALEA said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

