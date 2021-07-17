More younger people are getting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama infectious disease doctors will tell you most of those who are getting sick, going to hospitals and even dying from coronavirus, are not the elderly. The largest number of people unvaccinated in Alabama are between the ages 25-49. That same age range is almost 40% of all the people getting COVID right now.

“Unvaccinated group of individuals with a more contagious coronavirus, we know they are going to get sick.” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Director with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

Hicks said on June 19th, Jefferson County averaged about 13 people with COVID now that number is up to 48. Statewide it was down to about 275 last week but it’s grown to more than 500 this week.

“We are going in the wrong direction and it’s a real trend upwards. We don’t know where it’s going to end? We don’t know if it will plateau out? We know it’s going up and up and up.” Hicks said.

Hicks maintains that vaccinations are the answer.

“We are going to slide backwards and have to go back to masking. It’s not there yet. The way to avoid it to get vaccinated.” Dr. David Kimberlin said.

Dr. Hicks said he has heard some parents are not allowing their children to get vaccinated. Hicks pointed out for those who question the vaccines safety, you stand a better chance of getting hit by lightning than have a bad reaction to the vaccine.

