Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

More younger people are getting COVID-19

By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama infectious disease doctors will tell you most of those who are getting sick, going to hospitals and even dying from coronavirus, are not the elderly. The largest number of people unvaccinated in Alabama are between the ages 25-49. That same age range is almost 40% of all the people getting COVID right now.

“Unvaccinated group of individuals with a more contagious coronavirus, we know they are going to get sick.” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Director with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

Hicks said on June 19th, Jefferson County averaged about 13 people with COVID now that number is up to 48. Statewide it was down to about 275 last week but it’s grown to more than 500 this week.

“We are going in the wrong direction and it’s a real trend upwards. We don’t know where it’s going to end? We don’t know if it will plateau out? We know it’s going up and up and up.” Hicks said.

Hicks maintains that vaccinations are the answer.

“We are going to slide backwards and have to go back to masking. It’s not there yet. The way to avoid it to get vaccinated.” Dr. David Kimberlin said.

Dr. Hicks said he has heard some parents are not allowing their children to get vaccinated. Hicks pointed out for those who question the vaccines safety, you stand a better chance of getting hit by lightning than have a bad reaction to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wedding photo of Trey Johnson and Ruth Soler-Johnson
Widow of slain Montgomery critical care paramedic speaks out
A GoFundMe account has been set up in the name of Leiah Holmes, an Alabama Christian Academy...
GoFundMe set up for slain Montgomery teen
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
I-85 SB in Montgomery County reopens after crash
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays Saturday, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB in Montgomery County cleared
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′

Latest News

2003 Marbury High School graduate Brandon Dickson is set to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo...
Former Marbury Bulldog to pitch for Team USA in Tokyo Olympic Games
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County
Rain for some this evening
Rain for some this evening
14-year-old Camryn Dillard, who returns to school in August, visited the clinic and received a...
Children getting vaccinated before back-to-school rush
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation