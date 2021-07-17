Advertise
New Alabama literacy law goes into effect for students this school year

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many parents, back to school brings some anxiety about getting students back on track in certain areas.

On top of that, a new law going into effect for third graders.

Beginning this school year, students in third grade will not advance to the fourth grade if they do not meet state reading standards.

This is one of the reasons Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins says it’s so crucial for students in third grade and below to have traditional classroom learning.

So, this year, parents can make the decision for their students at Madison County Schools to enroll in the Madison County Virtual Academy, as long as they are in fourth grade or above.

“We want to make sure that those students don’t miss anything whatsoever. We want to make sure they’re in front of a high-quality, qualified teacher to aid them in their growth and development as they move forward into higher levels.”

To be clear, the law was passed in 2019 but takes effect this 2021-2022 school year.

You can read more about the Alabama Reading Initiative on the Department of Education’s website, linked here.

