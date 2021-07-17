Preparations begin for King Hill Community Center renaming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The King Hill Community Center will soon bear the name of former Montgomery City Councilman Tracy Larkin.

Larkin passed away in January and served as city councilman for District 3 from 1999 until 2021.

The center has taken a significant makeover before the renaming.

“The courts have been done, the playground, the ball fields,” said Kim Davis, supervisor for King Hill Community Center.

“They manicured the lawn, they changed out some fencing, they painted the interior and the exterior of the building, and so there’s a lot that has gone into the preparation for tomorrow,” she said.

Davis says this is the first time she has seen the center take a makeover since 2003.

The center has been closed for a year but has served as a place for kids to learn and participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) activities.

The center renaming ceremony will take place on at 10 a.m. Saturday at 814 Claremont Ave.

