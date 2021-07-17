Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Preparations begin for King Hill Community Center renaming

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The King Hill Community Center will soon bear the name of former Montgomery City Councilman Tracy Larkin.

Larkin passed away in January and served as city councilman for District 3 from 1999 until 2021.

The center has taken a significant makeover before the renaming.

“The courts have been done, the playground, the ball fields,” said Kim Davis, supervisor for King Hill Community Center.

“They manicured the lawn, they changed out some fencing, they painted the interior and the exterior of the building, and so there’s a lot that has gone into the preparation for tomorrow,” she said.

Davis says this is the first time she has seen the center take a makeover since 2003.

The center has been closed for a year but has served as a place for kids to learn and participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) activities.

The center renaming ceremony will take place on at 10 a.m. Saturday at 814 Claremont Ave.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA says the crash has also resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks...
2 suspects injured after multi-county police pursuit
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′
Robbie McCall has been arrested by Montgomery police and charged with human trafficking.
Human trafficking suspect arrested in Montgomery
Johnny Rudolph is charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.
Man charged with kidnapping woman, 2 children in Prattville
File photo
Investigators looking for motive in overnight murder-suicide

Latest News

Biscuits hold Korean Heritage Night at Riverwalk Stadium
Biscuits hold Korean Heritage Night at Riverwalk Stadium
Preparations begin for King Hill Community Center renaming
Preparations begin for King Hill Community Center renaming
Alabama sales tax holiday begins
Alabama sales tax holiday begins
Scattered showers this weekend could lead to more rain early next week...
More daily afternoon and evening storms