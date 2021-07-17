Scattered storms and hot temperatures this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our summertime pattern is holding strong this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will development both today and tomorrow in a similar fashion to what we’ve seen the past couple of days. It will not be a washout, but pop-up storms could pack quite a punch with gusty wind, blinding rain and frequent lightning. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have a way to get to shelter quickly, just in case a storm develops near you! Coverage of rain will likely be at its highest during the 4-9pm window each day, but isolated showers and storms are possible earlier in the day as well.

Weekend Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures this weekend are seasonably hot around 92-94 degrees, but the humidity is making it feel like it’s around 100°.

Temperatures drop into the 80s next week - a treat for this time of year! However, that decrease in afternoon heat is thanks to much more rain and cloud cover. As we head into next week, a frontal boundary will push in from the north. This will enhance rain chances with numerous showers and storms expected through mid-week.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

