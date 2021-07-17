Advertise
Scattered storms and hot temperatures this weekend

By Lee Southwick
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our summertime pattern is holding strong this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will development both today and tomorrow in a similar fashion to what we’ve seen the past couple of days. It will not be a washout, but pop-up storms could pack quite a punch with gusty wind, blinding rain and frequent lightning. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have a way to get to shelter quickly, just in case a storm develops near you! Coverage of rain will likely be at its highest during the 4-9pm window each day, but isolated showers and storms are possible earlier in the day as well.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures this weekend are seasonably hot around 92-94 degrees, but the humidity is making it feel like it’s around 100°.

Temperatures drop into the 80s next week - a treat for this time of year! However, that decrease in afternoon heat is thanks to much more rain and cloud cover. As we head into next week, a frontal boundary will push in from the north. This will enhance rain chances with numerous showers and storms expected through mid-week.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

