Woman charged with stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Millbrook

Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking...
Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have charged a woman with stealing catalytic converters from several vehicles parked at a business.

Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville has been charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Police say they responded to the 4500 block of Highway 14 Monday regarding an person stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business. A complainant told police he saw a woman on his property removing the catalytic converters from the cars. He tried to approach the woman, but she abandoned the lawn mower she was driving and fled to a pick-up truck nearby.

She was seen fleeing east on Highway 14. Police say they were unable to locate her at the time. A description of the suspect, the suspect’s vehicle and a possible plate number was provided to police.

Detectives opened an investigation. It was determined at least 24 vehicles were broken into and the catalyic converters were removed from each one.

According to investigators, Waugh was developed as a suspect in the case.

Waugh was taken into custody Friday. She is being held at the Elmore County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

