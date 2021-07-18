Advertise
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a child Saturday.

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder of 3-year-old Jeremiah Chappell.

Police and medics responded to a local hospital at 5 p.m. There, they found Chappell with life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Harriell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

