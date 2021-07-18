Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a child Saturday.

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder of 3-year-old Jeremiah Chappell.

Police and medics responded to a local hospital at 5 p.m. There, they found Chappell with life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Harriell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

