Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Community center renamed after late Montgomery city councilman

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Late Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin was honored as the King Hill Community Center became the Hilton L Tracy Larkin Community Center Saturday.

Larkin served as the district 3 councilman from 1999 until his passing in January.

Marche Johnson now represents the district.

She says this renaming was a top item on her to-do list once entering office to honor Larkins legacy.

The community center will serve as a stay outlet and provide opportunities for young people in Montgomery.

“We’re breaking up the school-to-prison pipeline and we’re creating something that’s built by the community,” Johnson said.

This and other things can only be accomplished if the community becomes united.

“We can’t go sit down whoever wins we have to come together and go forward to save our communities, divided we can’t,” Program MC Cubie Hayes said.

A foundation was also announced in Larkin’s honor at Saturday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays Saturday, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB in Montgomery County cleared
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County
Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking...
Woman charged with stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Millbrook
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation

Latest News

'Sip, Paint, & Vibe' held at The Riverwalk in Montgomery
'Sip, Paint, & Vibe' held at The Riverwalk in Montgomery
Community center renamed to honor late city councilman
Community center renamed to honor late city councilman
Vaccination event in Montgomery to prep for next school year
Vaccination event in Montgomery to prep for next school year
Sunday will be similar to Saturday
Sunday will be similar to Saturday