Community center renamed after late Montgomery city councilman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Late Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin was honored as the King Hill Community Center became the Hilton L Tracy Larkin Community Center Saturday.

Larkin served as the district 3 councilman from 1999 until his passing in January.

Marche Johnson now represents the district.

She says this renaming was a top item on her to-do list once entering office to honor Larkins legacy.

The community center will serve as a stay outlet and provide opportunities for young people in Montgomery.

“We’re breaking up the school-to-prison pipeline and we’re creating something that’s built by the community,” Johnson said.

This and other things can only be accomplished if the community becomes united.

“We can’t go sit down whoever wins we have to come together and go forward to save our communities, divided we can’t,” Program MC Cubie Hayes said.

A foundation was also announced in Larkin’s honor at Saturday’s ceremony.

