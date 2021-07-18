Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Higher rain chances to start the workweek

By Lee Southwick
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was another hot day that featured multiple, scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, rain chances are even higher to start the workweek! Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely across our area starting tomorrow and lasting through at least Wednesday. It won’t rain all day, every day, but keep an umbrella nearby.

The perk of all the rain and clouds? Cooler temperatures! Highs will stay in the middle 80s at best.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

More regular, scattered activity is likely later in the week. With more peaks of sunshine, highs will gradually return to the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays Saturday, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB in Montgomery County cleared
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation
Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking...
Woman charged with stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Millbrook

Latest News

Higher rain chances
Higher rain chances over the next several days
Sunday will be similar to Saturday
Sunday will be similar to Saturday
Higher rain chances over the next handful of days
Higher rain chances over the next handful of days
Rain for some this evening
Rain for some this evening