Higher rain chances to start the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was another hot day that featured multiple, scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, rain chances are even higher to start the workweek! Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely across our area starting tomorrow and lasting through at least Wednesday. It won’t rain all day, every day, but keep an umbrella nearby.

The perk of all the rain and clouds? Cooler temperatures! Highs will stay in the middle 80s at best.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

More regular, scattered activity is likely later in the week. With more peaks of sunshine, highs will gradually return to the low 90s.

