Padres-Nationals game halted after 2 people shot outside stadium

The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation.

The game was halted and fans urged to exit the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

