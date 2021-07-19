ADPH pushing vaccine incentive program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is turning to a TikTok competition in hopes of increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

There have been different types of incentive programs across the country. A cash lottery and free concert tickets have been used to spur people to get the shots.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. The ADPH is encouraging people between the ages of 13 and 29 to submit creative videos of getting vaccinations.

“This is a real health advantage for them to be vaccinated against COVID. They need to do this not only for themselves, but for their family and loved ones,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer with ADPH.

A panel will decide four winners. Each winner will receive a $250 gift card.

Earlier, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris doubted the state would provide incentives. Governor Kay Ivey spoke out against the idea. Dr. Landers saw this contest as an educational program.

“We think it is important for young people to speak out on this vaccine and to share their own experiences with getting vaccinated and why they got vaccinated,” Landers said.

The ADPH hopes this will counter some of the misinformation young people may be seeing on social media.

State health leaders continue to worry about Alabama’s low vaccination rate and how it could lead to increased COVID cases, hospitalizations, and mutations where vaccines may not be as effective.

“We can get this under control now if we get vaccine,” Landers said.

You have between now and August 6 to submit those videos to the ADPH. Contest winners will be announced on August 13.

For all of the details about the contest, click here to visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

