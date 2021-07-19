Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ADPH pushing vaccine incentive program

Competition encourages folks 13-29 to submit creative vaccination videos on TikTok
By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is turning to a TikTok competition in hopes of increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

There have been different types of incentive programs across the country. A cash lottery and free concert tickets have been used to spur people to get the shots.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. The ADPH is encouraging people between the ages of 13 and 29 to submit creative videos of getting vaccinations.

“This is a real health advantage for them to be vaccinated against COVID. They need to do this not only for themselves, but for their family and loved ones,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer with ADPH.

A panel will decide four winners. Each winner will receive a $250 gift card.

Earlier, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris doubted the state would provide incentives. Governor Kay Ivey spoke out against the idea. Dr. Landers saw this contest as an educational program.

“We think it is important for young people to speak out on this vaccine and to share their own experiences with getting vaccinated and why they got vaccinated,” Landers said.

The ADPH hopes this will counter some of the misinformation young people may be seeing on social media.

State health leaders continue to worry about Alabama’s low vaccination rate and how it could lead to increased COVID cases, hospitalizations, and mutations where vaccines may not be as effective.

“We can get this under control now if we get vaccine,” Landers said.

You have between now and August 6 to submit those videos to the ADPH. Contest winners will be announced on August 13.

For all of the details about the contest, click here to visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation

Latest News

The Alabama Nursing Home Association is still following guidance from the Centers for Medicare...
ANHA says visitors are still allowed at Alabama nursing homes despite rising COVID cases
.
Hearing held on controversial school construction safety requirements
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Grimes wins Montgomery City Council District 1 seat
Grimes wins Montgomery City Council District 1 seat
.
Life Academy charter school weeks from opening