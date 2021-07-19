Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama advises against eating fish from some waterways

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for...
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued its latest fish consumption advisories for 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama public health officials are warning people to avoid eating any fish from some state waterways because of contamination.

The state Department of Public Health issued its latest fish consumption advisories this month.

Health officials say they are based on nearly 500 samples of specific fish species taken during the fall of 2020 from 41 bodies of water.

Restrictions on consumption are broken down by waterbody and presented as the safe number of meals of a species that can be eaten in a given period of time.

In some locations, people are advised to avoid all fish.

Mercury is often cited as the fish contaminant of concern.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County

Latest News

Rising 9th graders will be recruited next spring from Hale, Pickens, and other rural county...
University of Alabama awarded money to diversify nursing program
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 557K positive COVID cases as delta variant increases
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
14-year-old Camryn Dillard, who returns to school in August, visited the clinic and received a...
Children getting vaccinated before back-to-school rush