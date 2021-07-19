ALEA identifies woman killed in Thursday police pursuit

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the name of a woman who was killed during a police pursuit in Elmore County on Thursday.

Katie S. Foshee, 39, of Montgomery, was critically injured when the 1989 Chevy Blazer she was a passenger in left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, and then struck a 2020 International MV607, according to ALEA.

Foshee was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where she later died of her injuries. The unidentified driver of the Blazer was also seriously injured, though his current condition is unclear. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

The crash occurred on Alabama 143 north, approximately two miles south of Millbrook.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the pursuit began in Wetumpka after officers spotted a person of interest in an ongoing case. No details have been released on the circumstances of that case, however.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate this crash.

