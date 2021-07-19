Biscuits share ‘Magic Moment’ with special fan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six-year-old Remington Waters is a huge baseball fan, and Sunday, he got the chance to be one of the ball boys during the Montgomery Biscuits’ doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers.

But that wasn’t even the best part of the day for Remington.

The Butter and Blue partnered with Magic Moments and surprised him with tickets to a New York Yankees game, which was very special because Remington has been very brave in the last few months.

In January, Remington was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, and has been undergoing treatments over the last seven months.



Magic Moments raises money to help grant wishes for children in need and decided Remington was the perfect fit. Since the Yankees are his favorite team, it was only right to get him to a game.

“That was his ‘if I could go do one thing,’” said his father, Thomas Waters. “That’s what he wanted to do was go watch Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, and Magic Moments was able to make that happen and we are just humbled and honored for that opportunity.”

In addition to the game, the Biscuits gave Remington a custom jersey and a swag bag full of Yankees gear to get him ready for the big weekend. He even got to throw out that “first pitch” in the middle of the two games.



“I think he enjoyed it,” said Waters. “He was nervous at first but to have the support from this community, even though it’s not where we’re from; you know the fans were great while he was out there throwing out that pitch and he’s gonna be excited once we get to New York.”

Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization dedicated to solely helping children in Alabama.

