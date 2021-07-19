Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9

Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County
Residents are asked not to leave jewelry, purses, debit cards, designer sunglasses or other...
Law enforcement asks public to lock cars, homes following Millbrook break-ins

Latest News

FILE - In this March 23, 2010 file photo, ice cream moves along the production line at Ben &...
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia