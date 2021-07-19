Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Orlando Harriell was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in fatal Montgomery shooting of child
Child suffers fatal gunshot wound
Ana Maria Brooks, 24, of Deatsville, was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property...
Arrest made in Millbrook burglary investigation
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Saturday morning, according to...
Maryland man killed in I-65 crash in Butler County
Angela Waugh, 46, of Prattville was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful breaking...
Woman charged with stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Millbrook

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
Truffles the cat is helping children feel less scared about getting glasses.
Cat named Truffles helps children getting their glasses
Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin...
California launches largest free school lunch program in US