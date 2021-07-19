Damaged Confederate monument deemed unsafe; City of Tuskegee urges action

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two weeks have passed since a sitting member of the Tuskegee City Council admitted that he and another man scaled a Confederate monument and cut into it with an electric saw.

City councilman Johnny Ford and the other, as-of-yet unidentified man, were seen on video sawing into one of the legs of the statue before Macon County sheriff’s deputies arrived and ended the incident.

Ford, who has yet to be charged or arrested in regard to the damage, has remained defiant about the statue or his own actions. He’s welcomed an investigation, says he doesn’t mind being arrested, and claims he didn’t vandalize the monument because it was done in the daytime and because people wanted it removed.

Charges would need to be pressed by the statue’s owner, the United Daughters of the Confederacy. That has yet to happen.

The statue, long seen as controversial in a city with a population that’s more than 90 percent Black, remains standing in the town’s square, but it may not stand for much longer, and for a reason Ford foreshadowed shortly after the damage was made.

“One leg has been sawed through,” Ford said while speaking with the media on July 8, the day after the incident. “It is actually unsafe now for the statue to remain standing. It may fall and hurt someone. So, therefore, it is the county’s responsibility, since they are assuming responsibility, to come and take it down.”

According to Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood, he and the city council have met about to the statue situation and have received notices from two separate entities that have examined its structural stability.

Both have given notice that in its current state, the Confederate statue poses a risk to the public and is unsafe.

Now the council is asking Haygood to contact the county commission to do something with the unsafe structure. The mayor has asked commissioners to respond by the close of business on Monday.

Haygood added that if the county does not act, the city may.

Currently, the city has shut down the Tuskegee downtown square, making it off limits to the public until the matter is resolved.

