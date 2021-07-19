Grimes wins Montgomery City Council District 1 seat after opponent withdraws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two remaining candidates for the Montgomery City Council District 1 seat has withdrawn.

Ed Grimes and Donnie Mims were scheduled for a runoff election on Aug. 24. Mims’ withdrawal makes Grimes the official winner.

“I am so thankful for the outpouring of support I have received throughout my campaign and I am honored to have met so many new friends and to have reconnected with so many old friends,” Donnie Mims said. “However, after a lot of prayer and conversation with my family, I believe that it is best for District 1 and for Montgomery as a whole for me to withdraw from this race and to spare the district the time and expense of a runoff election. It will benefit District 1 to have a council representative immediately rather than to wait for a runoff election. I wish Mr. Grimes the best and trust that he will be a positive presence on the Montgomery City Council,” Mims said in a statement.

Grimes says he’s ready to get to work for District 1′s residents.

“I’m bringing hard work. I’m working for the people. I have no political ambitions. I’m working for the people of District 1 and the city of Montgomery to help set it on the right course for the future. We got great people in Montgomery we’ve got to get working. And we’ve got some problems but they’re not insurmountable,” he said.

Grimes will be sworn in during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

