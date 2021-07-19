Advertise
Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on July 19, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road.

Police responded to the shooting call around 2 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a juvenile female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

No arrest was announced, nor were any other details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

