Juvenile critically injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road.

Police responded to the shooting call around 2 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a juvenile female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

No arrest was announced, nor were any other details.

The investigation is ongoing.

