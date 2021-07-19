Life Academy charter school weeks from opening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second charter school in Montgomery is just weeks away from opening for the first time. The old St. Jude building on Fairview Avenue will soon become Life Academy.

Workmen are in the final days of painting, measuring and sweeping away the dust to breathe life into Life Academy. But there is still a finish line that needs to be crossed.

“We have a mad dash ahead of us,” said Principal Kia Debnam.

For example, while 14 classrooms will be used, only six are currently ready.

“The painters will be done by next week. We will come in, the teachers and our leadership, and install our sensory hall,” Debnam said.

The principal is busy these days conferring with construction workers and searching for more students. The school has 155 children enrolled in K-2 but would like to have 100 more.

“That is a number where it communicates that this is a school model that is needed by our community,” she said.

Life Academy leaders say they have a plan to add one grade per year up to the eighth grade.

Makhari McCary is one of ten teachers hired so far. McCary left a banking career to pursue a dream of teaching little ones.

“Excitement, a little bit of nervousness, but I’m really ready. Ready to meet my students” McCary explained.

Speaking of teachers, the make-up will be different at Life Academy.

‘”We have hired 10 teachers, to date. Out of that 50 percent are males, which is very different, and out of that 80 percent are Black men, which only represents on average two percent of the educational field,” said Debnam.

The new teachers are currently undergoing a boot camp-like program a few blocks away to get ready for the classroom. The charter school law in Alabama does not require teachers to have a master’s degree.

With less than a month to go, school leaders say they have no doubt they will be ready. The first bell rings on the morning of Aug. 16.

Life Academy is the second Montgomery charter school but the first in the state to be approved by a local school board.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.